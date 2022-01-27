Top year for Roma Saleyards

The year 2021 was a great one for livestock producers as the cattle market jumped from strength to strength and the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator broke new ground almost every week.

Meat & Livestock Australia recently released its annual saleyard throughput figures, and again the beef state is number one, with a throughput of 1,131,723 head of cattle sold through 18 saleyards throughout Queensland.



The number is down on the previous year when 1.3 million cattle were consigned to saleyards across Queensland.

And mostly it was at Australia's largest selling centre, the Roma Saleyards' Tuesday store sale, where the new EYCI benchmark is often set. Last year, Roma Saleyards sold 239,224 head, which represents about 20 per cent of Queensland's 2020-21 saleyards throughput.

According to TopX livestock agent Cyril Close, the Roma facility maintains its position due to its locality.

"It is on the doorstep of both grass and feedlot backgrounding operators and convenient for the buying panel," he said.

"The infrastructure allows for larger lines of cattle to be adequately presented for sale."

Next was Dalby Saleyards, which too can set an EYCI barometer, with 167,047 cattle sold.

Not far behind was the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange at Gracemere with a throughput of 166,198, while west at Emerald Saleyards 70,741 head were offered.

The Blackall Saleyards enjoyed a 10pc increase and had a throughput of 104,087 head.

The Biggenden Livestock Exchange, which recently changed hands from Lance and Stephanie Whitaker to James Cochrane and Emily Rockemer, recorded a throughput of 64,122 cattle.

The northern centres of Charters Towers and Mareeba enjoyed increased numbers, with the Dalrymple Saleyards recording throughput of 56,463, while Mareeba jumped from 25,393 the previous year to 52,000 head.

The Warwick Saleyards retained its mantle as the sheep selling capital of Queensland with a throughput of 61,587 sheep and lambs sold while there were 28 head sold through Harristown Saleyards at Toowoomba.

