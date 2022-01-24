Young judges and paraders state final to be held in Proston

The state final of the Queensland Ag Shows Cattle Young Judges and Paraders Competition will be held at the Proston show on Saturday March 5th.

The competition, which is typically held at the Royal Queensland show, was moved to the Stanthorpe show following the Ekka's cancellation, but unfortunately it too was postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.



President of the Proston Show Society Mortimer Duff said that both the show society and community were looking forward to hosting the competition, hoping it would add another element to their show.

"Proston show will be going ahead guns ablazing; full steam ahead," Mr Duff said.



"We think that the last few years have been so trying that we're determined to run the show irrespective of what's going on and allow people to come out.



"Particularly with these state competitions, we think that those state finalists deserve a platform, a chance to compete and the chance to go to nationals potentially, and e want to do whatever we can to help provide that platform."



There will be between 10 and 12 competitors in each category of the competition, those being prime beef cattle judge, stud beef cattle judge and stud beef cattle paraders.



Mr Duff said that the show was not an event to be missed, with a breed feature also making a return to the schedule.

"The proston show is also hosting a feature show," he said.



"Proston show hasn't held a feature for years and years but we've reintroduced a feature breed as a part of our schedule and this year it will be Speckle Park, which works quite nicely because the Toowoomba show is also hosting a Speckle Park feature so, this is like a lead up to that.



"We've also actually made agricultural exhibitions free for school teams so, for any of the school agricultural teams who exhibit stud or prime cattle, we are exempting them from entry and gate fees in an effort to foster the rising generation of primary producers and graziers."



He also said that patrons can rest assured that the show will go head regardless of the unpredictable COVID-19 situation.

"We will be going ahead rain, hail or shine; the show will not be postponing.



"It's a pity that other shows around us have had to cancel given the circumstances."



Mr Duff confirmed that the judges of the state finals will be Rob Sinnamon from Kyogle, and the judge for the speckle park feature show will be Jim Gunn, from Sevenbardot Herefords.



Also read: Speckle Park weaner steers sell to $2230/hd at Toogoolawah



Also read: Kanganga Valley Lionheart progeny roar in high demand summer sale



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

