Kandanga Valley Charolais sizzles to $25,000 top

PROGENY of Kandanga Valley Lionheart (RF) were in hot demand across both breeds at John and Roz Mercer's second Summer Sale, Warravale, Kandanga via Gympie yesterday.

Both top-priced Charolais and Charbray bulls were sons of Kandanga Valley Lionheart with their Charolais bull, Kandanga Valley Quesada (P), a 25-month-old that weighed 838kgs attracting the $25,000 top money from return buyer Lance Taylor, Landen, Mundubbera.

Mr Taylor said Kandanga Valley Quesada was the best poll bull in the yard with tremendous natural thickness and red meat in all the right places.

He runs a Santa Gertrudis/Braford cross herd and turns off 30-month-old bullocks and feed-on heifers off grass.

Other regular buyers Alben and Helen Perrett and their daughter Amy Chapman, Perrett Traders, Diper Station, Jimna were also active on the top end of the Charbray catalogue and secured all four of the top-priced bulls.

Looking over the $20,000 top-priced Charbray bull, Kandanga Valley Roman were buyers Amy Chapman and Helen Perrett, Perrett Traders, Jimna, sale sponsor, Michael Lawton, Norco Stockfeeds, Windera, Kandanga Valley principals, Roz and John Mercer, and auctioneers Colby Ede, Nutrien and Jack Fogg, Shepherdson and Boyd.

Mr Perrett bid to $20,000 for another son of Kandanga Valley Lionheart in Kandanga Valley Roman, which weighed in at 854kgs at two years of age, with great depth of body and soft muscling.

Mr Perrett said he wanted a quality poll bull with excellent muscle expression and a good disposition and found all these traits in Kandanga Valley Roman.

The Perrett family also accounted for the $18,000 Kandanga Valley Quartos (SC), a honey-coloured son of Hazelton Miner 4425 (P) with a very tidy underline and $17,000 for Kandanga Valley Qumby, a quality son of the ever-consistent Kandanga Valley Jesuit.

Their final purchase was Kandanga Valley Roko at $14,000, sired by Kandanga Valley Lawson, who was quality from nose to tail.

"All four bulls will go into our Charbray commercial herd and we sell our weaners through the Toogoolawah saleyards," said Mr Perrett.

In what could only be described as a crackerjack sale result, the Mercers sold a total of 44 bulls for a $10,456 average, which comprised 19 Charolais for a $10,211 average and 25 Charbrays for a $10,640 average for a 100 per cent clearance.

Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.



Selling agents: Nutrien Livestock, Shepherdson and Boyd, simulcast with AuctionsPlus.

