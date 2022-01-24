Speckle Park weaner steers sell to $2230/hd at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1650 head of cattle for their Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.



Backgrounder steers and heifers were in strong demand selling fully firm to slightly dearer on the previous sale's strong rates.

Light weaner steers and heifers sold to a stronger market. Limited heavy export cattle came to hand and sold to an easier market in line with the underlying issues the export processors are currently dealing with at present.

There was a larger yarding of cows and calves, selling to a dearer market.

Noel Schmidt, Fernvale, sold Charolais Angus cross milk tooth feeder steers for $2540/hd. John Pettigrew, Toogoolawah, sold Charolais feeder bullocks for $2550/hd. The Croner family, Eidsvold, sold Santa cross trade feeder steers for $2330/hd. Peter Simpson, Commissioners Flat sold Charolais cross backgrounder steers 14 months old for $2320/hd and $2250/hd.



Glen and Carol Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross steers 10-12 months old for $2250/hd. Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold a quality line of Charolais weaner steers straight off the cow for $2290 and $2170/hd. G and M Cameron, Beechmont, sold a quality line of Santa steers 12-14 months for $2210, $2180 and $2080/hd.

Strawberry Fields, Willowbank, sold quality Charbray weaner steers for $2160 and $2060/hd. Keith Flynn, Nanango, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2150/hd. The Cahill family, Christmas Creek, Beaudesert, sold a top-quality line of Speckle Park weaner steers eight to 10 months for $2230/hd and Charbray cross weaner steers for $2130/hd. Brisbane Valley Protein, Coominya, sold lightweight Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1870, 1840 and $1800/hd.

The heifer market remained fully firm with replacement breeders in strong demand. Abercorn Past, Eidsvold, sold unjoined Santa heifers 20 months old for $2525, $2425 and $2300/hd. J and R Lowther, Jimna, sold quality Droughtmaster heifers unjoined for $2400/hd. M and S Symes, Thangool, sold backgrounder Charolais/Santa cross heifers for $2300/hd.



Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais weaner heifers for $2070/hd. Apel and Co, Gin Gin, sold a magnificent line of 192 EU Charbray heifers 12-16 months to top at $2320/hd, to average $2003/hd. Daren Blinco, Linville, sold backgrounder Charolais cross heifers for $2060/hd.

Rivermead, Fernvale, sold Charolais/Angus cross weaner heifers for $2030 and $1960/hd. Glen and Carol Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charbray weaner heifers for $2030/hd. Matthew Wyvill sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $1920/hd. Peter Tobin, Esk, sold Angus weaner heifers for $1870/hd.

Jilabri Family Trust sold a pen of young Charolais cows with limo cross calves at foot for $4100/unit. LA Macginley and GE Williams sold young Charbray cows with Speckle Park calves at foot for $4000/unit. Perrett Traders, Jimna, sold Droughtmaster cows six to 10 years with Charolais calves two to six months at foot for $4000/unit for two pens. Moteham P/L sold quality Brahman/Hereford cows 10-11 years with young Charolais calves at foot to top at $3650/unit. S and M Mallett sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $3650/unit.



