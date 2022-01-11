Cleanup cash: $50k grants to help landholders clear illegal dumping

Primary producers and landholders can apply for grants of up to $50,000 to assist with the cost of removing and safely disposing of hazardous waste.

Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said the Keeping Queensland Clean: Illegal Dumping Grant Program formed part of the government's war on waste.

"We know Queensland's primary producers have a real problem on their hands when it comes to cleaning up illegally dumped waste on their land," Ms Scanlon said.

"It's costly and draws funds and resources away from their work and other vital activities.

"We're stepping in to help land managers cover the expense so they can get back to their important work.

"This grant program is geared towards land managers such as primary producers, natural resource management groups, nature refuge holders and special wildlife reserve managers."

More news

Applicants can apply for the grants to remove illegally dumped hazardous waste and/or illegally dumped waste that is difficult to access or requires specialist equipment to remove due to the location or size of the material.

"This is a great program designed to help landowners keep their land clear of waste, and I encourage all eligible groups to submit an application," Ms Scanlon said

Applicants will have to get in fast as the grants program runs from January 10 to February 18.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

