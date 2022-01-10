Albanese announces $163m Reef plan on North Qld tour

With a federal election looming, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese recently toured Queensland's north and far north to win over voters.

While much of his attention was on COVID, the Great Barrier Reef, and tourism, he did discuss agriculture with farmers near Tully.



Starting in Cairns on January 7, he made several stops in the LNP seats of Leichhardt and Herbert and KAP seat of Kennedy before working his way down to Townsville.



One of the tour's major announcements was Labor's commitment of $163 million to conserve the Reef.

That includes $85 million to scale up 'shovel-ready' work for coral to coast reef resilience and land restoration projects.

If elected, Labor will also commit $15 million for the Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre at CQ University.



The funds would allow CQU to permanently secure the Centre for Marine Ecosystems Research site on Gladstone's marina, scale up its research operations, and scale up its application of that research in partnership with indigenous sea rangers.

An Albanese Labor Government will commit an additional $63 million to the Reef 2050 program over the forward estimates and ensure funding continues to the end of the decade.

Labor says the Reef 2050 Plan is of critical importance to keeping the Reef off the World Heritage 'in danger' list but is currently only funded to 2022-23.

Labor will terminate the funding agreement with the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, and reallocate unspent funds to Reef conservation.

The policy's impact on agriculture remains unclear.

Speaking at Mossman Gorge, north of Cairns, Mr Albanese said the Indigenous Rangers Program had been a huge success at creating jobs and helping to protect land and sea, and announced a Labor Government will double the size of the program, creating 3800 jobs by the end of the decade.

More news



While Mr Albanese caught up with KAP's Bob Katter, they did not have any conversations about what happens in the event of a hung Parliament.

"I had a good chat with him on Friday about his electorate, told him where we were coming," Mr Albanese said.



"I have a good relationship with Mr Katter. I am concerned with forming a majority Labor Government. [That] is my only focus. And that's what I want. I'll work with anyone in the Parliament if I'm elected to lead a government after the next election."

Mr Albanese then stopped in at Munro Plains near Tully to tour Australian Banana Growers Council chair Stephen Lowe's farm.

"Stephen is dealing with labour shortages, bio security and environmental issues whilst producing quality food for our tables," he said in a statement.

"Our farmers deserve our respect for providing us with the essentials wherever we live. They need a government that listens to their concerns and acts on them."

Moving on to Innisfail and Mission Beach, Mr Albanese talked to locals and tourists and met with Cassowary Coast Regional Council.

He said council had a great vision for the region, creating jobs and bringing tourism to towns like Mission Beach.



The tour then progressed to Ingham and Townsville where he provided support to Labor candidate for Herbert John Ring.

The prime minister is likely to call an election soon as polling day needs to be held by May 21, with a minimum of 33 days notice required.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

