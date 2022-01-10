$21 million announced for Ag Shows and Field Days impacted by Covid in 2021

Agricultural shows, Capital City Royal shows and Field Days impacted by Covid-19 in 2021 are set to benefit from the Federal Government's $21 million Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program.

The program will provide operational support for agricultural show societies and organisers of agricultural field days that were forced to cancel their events scheduled between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.



The funding available has two separate streams: Ag shows and Field Days - $7.9 million GST exclusive and Capital City Royal Shows - $13.1 million GST exclusive.



Applications under round two of the Morrison Government's Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program will open on 28 January 2022.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud said the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program is a way to give show societies a much-needed cash injection after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Agricultural shows and field days generate over $1 billion in sales for small businesses every year," Mr Littleproud said.

"For some communities and charities, agricultural shows or field days are the financial boost they need to get them through the year.

"Not only are they essential for business, agricultural shows and field days provide a way for people to show off their latest innovations and technology, increasing productivity and profitability for all involved in the agriculture sector."

Grants from $10,000 to $70,000 will be available for eligible show societies and field days organisations to help provide the confidence and resilience they need to go ahead and plan their events in 2022 and beyond.

Grant options for Ag Shows and Field days impacted by Covid restrictions in 2021. Graph: Australian Government

Applicants will be asked to sign a self-declaration stating that all expenses claimed are in line with the eligibility criteria outlined in the grant opportunity guidelines.



Successful applicants may be asked to verify project costs and provide evidence of the costs claimed in the application.



Applications to the Ag Shows and Field Days component will open on 28 January 2022 and close on 17 February 2022.



Queensland Ag Shows and Field Day committees wishing to apply are urged to start preparing their eligible expenses now due to the limited time.

Further information will be available on 28 January 2022 from the Community Grants Hub website: communitygrants.gov.au



