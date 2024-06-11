Queensland Country Life
Peter Britton reveals why he bought the Longreach Pastoral College

By Sally Gall
Updated June 12 2024 - 8:42am, first published 6:30am
Overseer Jason Dolgner and owner Peter Britton with some of the 6600 bales of hay cut and stored at Longreach in the past 12 months. Picture: Sally Gall
Peter and Carol Britton have bought and sold a house or a property every year of their 38 years of married life.

