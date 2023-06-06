The question of whether the tradition of agricultural training will be revived in Longreach remains unknown, following the revelation of the successful tenderers for the former Longreach Pastoral College assets by the state government on Tuesday.
They included Winton's Peter and Carol Britton, who purchased the campus and grazing land south of the Landsborough Highway for $7.6 million, Drillham's James and Susie Milson, who paid $3.6m for the grazing land north of the Landsborough Highway, and Longreach tourism operators Outback Pioneers, who are the new owners of the improved farming land adjacent to the Thomson River, paying $1.2 million.
When asked what their intentions were with their purchase, a representative of the Britton family said they had no comment.
Most community and industry leaders have said they will be watching to see what the community benefit will be, which the state government emphasised was one of the conditions of a successful sale.
Longreach Regional Council mayor Tony Rayner said that because the public hadn't seen the bids, no-one could say what would happen now, but there was a clear community expectation that a training element would be retained at the former college site.
"That's up to the new owner," he said.
"We're looking forward to meeting with each of the three parties to hear their intentions, given the sale condition of community benefit.
"Where council has the opportunity to support, we're interested in helping each group develop the land parcels.
"We'd like to maximise the community benefit, particularly for the campus."
Cr Rayner said the prices obtained by the government for the parcels weren't record-breaking.
"It was good quality land, well improved - I'd say the successful acquirers have purchased a good deal," he said.
The government announcement said all three sale prices had exceeded independent market valuations for the property configurations.
Agri-Science Queensland executive director Wayne Hall was the government spokesman for the announcement, noting benefits for tourism, market gardening, expansion of sheep, cattle and goat production, hay production, and availability of the campus for the re-establishment of a rural training facility.
The announcement made note of the state government's $9.75m investment in training infrastructure at Bowen, Cannonvale, Bundaberg and Toowoomba.
AAM managing director Garry Edwards, the architect of the failed pastoral consortium bid, said the total sale price of $12.4 million was $1.8m less than was offered by the consortium.
He said he was looking forward to hearing what the successful bidders were going to do now.
"If Peter (Britton) and his wife want to have discussions, we're happy to talk with them," he said. "Whether they want to engage with us is entirely up to them."
Mr Edwards said their concerns were more about the state government and its process.
"It was impossible for us to have a conforming tender - we had to enter a legal arrangement that was impossible," he said.
"The government conditions, we believe, were unreasonable and restrictive, and we were forced to be unconforming.
"We wrote and highlighted that but they chose to ignore it.
"By only accepting conforming bids, the government restricted itself on price."
Mr Edwards added that the government hadn't been transparent with details on who had been on the selection panel, indicating that a Longreach resident was included but not disclosing who that was.
Prior to the announcement, AgForce accused the state government of turning its back on agriculture by selling the Longreach Pastoral College to three different companies, none of whom it said had any intention of using the campus as an education facility.
AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said he was disappointed in the state government's decision, particularly as a consortium of 10 large pastoral companies had put in a strong bid to restore the college to its former glory.
"We have an industry crying out for a skilled workforce and existing ag education programs that are not adequate," he said.
"It beggars belief that the government would sell this facility to anyone other than someone who wants to use it for the purpose it was intended to be used.
"If this is indeed what has happened then such poor judgement is indicative of a government that cares little for the future of farming. It has quite simply turned its back on agriculture."
Driving its point home, AgForce launched its new joint training venture, Agri Training on the morning of the government announcement, an enterprise it says will look for partnerships, collaboration, and co-design opportunities.
Following the government announcement, Mr Guerin said the lobby group still wanted to offer the service to anyone who wanted to bring training back to the purpose for which it was built.
"There is a real pent-up demand," he said."No-one has ruled out bringing the asset back for education; similarly none of the purchasers has made any comment in support of training."
Opposition agriculture spokesman Tony Perrett said he was very concerned that the former college might not be used for training, at a time when industry was desperate for skilled and unskilled workers.
"This was always a concern the LNP raised, having campaigned against the government's sale of Queensland's premier agricultural colleges some years ago," he said.
"In typical Labor fashion, the sale process has been kept completely secret, typical of a government that doesn't care about our rural and regional communities.
"After eight years and three terms in office, agricultural training in Queensland has been trashed and locals are concerned for its future."
Gregory MP Lachlan Millar said the community was angered and perplexed by what he said was the Premier's decision to axe any form of agricultural training in Longreach.
"The minister has failed to explain how this asset sale will provide the training industry is crying out for," he said. "It's a damning indictment on a government that doesn't listen or have any interest in the future of rural and regional Queensland."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
