They included Winton's Peter and Carol Britton, who purchased the campus and grazing land south of the Landsborough Highway for $7.6 million, Drillham's James and Susie Milson, who paid $3.6m for the grazing land north of the Landsborough Highway, and Longreach tourism operators Outback Pioneers, who are the new owners of the improved farming land adjacent to the Thomson River, paying $1.2 million.

