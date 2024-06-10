Multi-vehicle crash: Bruce Highway closed, rescue helicopter activated

Update: 2.47pm: Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed a man suffering from head, chest and leg injuries sustained in a three vehicle crash around 12.30pm is being flown to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.
The QAS spokesperson said the man was the only patient being transported following the incident which involved two trucks and car on the Bruce Highway near Benaraby.
As of 1:51pm Transport and Main Roads reported all lanes remain blocked following the incident.
Earlier: Emergency crews including paramedics, the rescue helicopter and firefighters attended the serious road crash which occured on the Bruce Highway near Tannum Sands Road.
According to Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, three road ambulance crews are at the incident south of Gladstone near Tannum Sands Road.
"We have activated the rescue 300 helicopter," the spokesperson said.
"One person has been extricated from a vehicle by the firefighters and paramedics are treating him for head, chest and a significant leg injury."
It is understood the injured man will be transported to hospital via the rescue helicopter.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed two fire crews were at the incident to extract on patient and support other emergency services.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said they were altered to the incident shortly after 12.30pm.
"We were called to a multi-vehicle crash on the highway" the spokesperson said.
"We anticipate the road will be closed in both directions for some time."
According to TMR, all lanes are impacted in both directions and delays are expected.
