Multi-vehicle crash: Bruce Highway closed, rescue helicopter activated

By Alison Paterson
Updated June 10 2024 - 2:46pm, first published 1:42pm
Both lanes of the Bruce Highway will be closed "for some time" following a three vehcile crash around 12.30pm on June 10, 2024. Picture: Supplied
Both lanes of the Bruce Highway will be closed "for some time" following a three vehcile crash around 12.30pm on June 10, 2024. Picture: Supplied

Update: 2.47pm: Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed a man suffering from head, chest and leg injuries sustained in a three vehicle crash around 12.30pm is being flown to hospital in a "serious but stable" condition.

