What started as a single rocking horse for their first grandchild 14 years ago has blossomed into a booming business for a crafty central Queensland couple.
Based at Benaraby, south of Gladstone, David and Debbie Sainsbury from Roundyard Rocking Horses are now producing up to 15 horses a year, which start from $1900.
And the pair does it all from their house.
"We bought our own mobile sawmill so we could mill our own timber, which has worked out really well for us," Mrs Sainsbury said.
"We have a grinder with a special carving wheel on it and use hoop pine the most, but we also use premium timbers like red cedar, silky oak, Queensland maple and camphor laurel."
While there were a couple of slower years during the pandemic, this year has been "full on".
"This year has been crazy. We had to close the books for orders this year back in March and next year is looking exactly the same," Mrs Sainsbury said.
Mrs Sainsbury said there was something about rocking horses that enchanted the public.
"When we set up a trade stand, you see a member of the public and they've got things on their mind," she said.
"Then, all of a sudden, they'll spot the rocking horses and it is incredible to watch the transformation come over their face.
"Sadly, a lot of times, from stories we've been told, families have lost them, they've been thrown out or sold off," Mrs Sainsbury said.
"We get so many people that come and say, 'I wish we still had ours' and they'll come back and they'll put an order in for one.
"I think they just take us back to a time when life was probably not so rushed and not so demanding and people had a bit more time.
"It's just nice to see people see the horse and go 'oh yeah, we had one like that when I was a kid' and you hear all these wonderful stories again. They are memory makers."
The passion for posed ponies doesn't stop there, with the pair also running a three-day carving class where members of the public can build their own shiny stallion.
They've had people from all over Australia do it - including those who have never touched a grinder in their life.
"We've had people who have, for whatever reason, have had rough patches in their life and it's made them unsure of their own abilities and it's lovely to watch that confidence grow in them," Mrs Sainsbury said.
"After the first day, you notice that they've got a bigger smile on their face and they're standing up a little bit more.
"It's a lovely transformation to watch over the three days."
For David and Debbie, every horse tells a story.
"Every tree, every log that we use, there's always a story to it; of why it had to be removed," Mrs Sainsbury said.
When they started in 2009, they bought sustainable sourced timber from timber merchants, but when Severe Tropical Cyclone Marcia hit Rockhampton in 2015, their approach changed.
"There was a whole avenue of hoop pine trees in the Botanic Gardens and they were among the first plantings of the gardens in 1873," Mrs Sainsbury said.
"Sadly, she went and obliterated all these beautiful big old trees. Why let that timber go to waste?"
They tended for some of the timber and got it, so they milled it, stacked it, dried it and made about 50 horses.
Wanting to mark the event and give back, they built 'Storm' and gifted him to the Rockhampton Council, which found him a permanent home at the library.
"We thought it'd be a nice way to have a memory. And he has that many riders, we've had to replace bits and pieces of leather on the saddle because it was wearing out," Mrs Sainsbury said.
"When we go up sometimes to check on him and clean his mane and tail, you can always bet that there will be one or two kids sitting there waiting for us to hurry up and finish so they can get on and have a ride.
"They will ask us: 'will you be very long?'"
For the next project, they've got some beautiful hoop pine from Yarwun, on the outskirts of Gladstone, ready to tell another story.
"It came from a farm that was settled in 1909 and there's some beautiful history around that farm and the little community of Yarwun, so it's like a history horse, because each horse gets its own story."
