Repeat buyers hold the cards at Bar H Wagyu Master Auction

The team at Bar H Wagyu, Riverlea, Comet, put on a show at their 2024 Master Auction on Friday evening, where attendees jumped at the chance to, not only take home some of their premium genetics, but witness the magic of their "sale experience".
Under the twinkling lights that adorned the sale complex, guests enjoyed canapes and slow cooked meats, before sipping on a range of exclusive whiskeys post-sale.
Culminating in a total clearance of 22 lots, the sale saw an overall average price of $12,818, achieving a gross of $282,000.
In a breakdown of the sale, three bulls averaged $15,667, three open heifers averaged $12,333, five open cow and calf units averaged $11,800, three PTIC cow and calf units averaged $20,000, three PTIC cows averaged $10,000, four PTIC heifers averaged $9,750, and one open cow made $10,000.
A top price of $22,000 was outlaid by the Pope family, Capella, for lot 19, BARFS4266, a PTIC cow with a bull calf, BARF23U6477, at foot.
A daughter of the "powerful sire" APWFG0001, the sale-topper was described in the catalogue as "the flavour of multiple generations."
The 32-month-old, 424 kilogram female had been joined to BARFK1563 and is expected to calve in September.
There was no shortage of repeat and volume buyers in attendance, including Warren Hunter, Mackay, who bid through Stock Live to take home six lots for an average price of $14,000, and JR Pastoral, NSW, who purchased four lots averaging $9750.
The sale was conducted by Elders, with Anthony Ball as auctioneer, and simulcast on StockLive.
Full sale report to come.
