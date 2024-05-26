Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Birdsville still waits for all-weather access

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 27 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A road train approaching on a road in Queensland's far west. Picture: Sally Gall
A road train approaching on a road in Queensland's far west. Picture: Sally Gall

While roadworks business case planning is underway, Birdsville still has no definitive answer to its call for all-weather road access, despite both ALP and LNP MPs agreeing on the dangers posed by road access to the tiny community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.