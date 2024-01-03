Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Will Birdsville get fully bitumened road access?

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 4 2024 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Queensland Parliament Transport and Resources Committee inspecting bitumen upgrades to the Big Red sandhill west of Birdsville. Picture: Supplied
Members of the Queensland Parliament Transport and Resources Committee inspecting bitumen upgrades to the Big Red sandhill west of Birdsville. Picture: Supplied

Residents of Birdsville are hoping that a parliamentary inquiry into the state-controlled roads leading to the town will finally deliver them all-weather access.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.