Will Birdsville get fully bitumened road access?

Residents of Birdsville are hoping that a parliamentary inquiry into the state-controlled roads leading to the town will finally deliver them all-weather access.
As recently as 10 years ago, backlash to the idea of putting in bitumen roads from Windorah or Bedourie to the iconic town standing on the edge of Australia's big deserts would have been considerable, but locals have argued strongly that customers and times have changed.
As well as making submissions, they presented their arguments to a public inquiry held in the far western community last August, contending that in the modern day, their community should not be held to ransom by the weather.
While the unsealed sections of the roads in question were not the subject of the inquiry because there had been no recently completed public works, most of those making submissions urged the sealing of road links between Birdsville, Bedourie and Windorah, to maximise the benefits arising from the various pave and seal projects that were the subject of the inquiry.
The inquiry's report has now been tabled in the Queensland Parliament with a recommendation that the Transport Minister consider urgent steps to pave and seal the remaining 15.7 kilometres of unsealed road on the Eyre Developmental Road between Birdsville and Bedourie.
In doing so, it would ensure that Birdsville was no longer the only township in the central west located on a state-controlled road without fully sealed access.
On the case put forward for 10km long, wide passing lanes on the Windorah-Birdsville Road, to give traffic a chance to safely overtake triple road trains and cars towing caravans, the committee recommended that the Department of Transport and Main Roads be flexible when applying national guidelines for low volume roads in areas that experience high seasonal levels of road use, "particularly with respect to the width of seal necessary to locate additional overtaking lanes of sufficient length to mitigate the reported impact of dust reducing visibility".
OBE Organics managing director Dalene Wray, who appeared before the inquiry, said the report was significant because it gave recognition to the importance of the roads, for beef supply chains and for major tourism events such as the Birdsville Races and the Big Red Bash.
Her sister Jenna Brook, along with hotel and bakery manager Ben Fullagher, put forward a plea for the survival and expansion of small business, and Diamantina Shire mayor Robbie Dare made a case for improved road safety and budget savings.
Possibly the first parliamentary inquiry ever to sit at Birdsville, it heard that road infrastructure in the shire was being left behind.
The most sought after route is between Birdsville and Windorah, which has a 129km unsealed surface in the Diamantina shire and 70km of gravel in the Barcoo shire.
Speaking on behalf of OBE, David Brook and daughter Dalene painted a vivid picture of how livestock was moved from the far west, saying their business alone probably had 150 road train movements out, and back in again, each year.
"We produce a minimum of about 55,000 kilos a week," Mr Brook said. "Of that, perhaps 60 per cent is exported (and the) other 40 per cent - 20,000 kilos - goes to four states."
When the volume of tourism traffic dramatically increases, the group tries to ensure it's not lifting a lot of cattle out at the same time.
"It is quite complicated for that period to try to avoid trucks and cars being on the same road together," Ms Wray said.
Cattle have to be offloaded to rest midway to east coast abattoirs, which means they have to be offloaded into organically certified yards in Quilpie.
"We do not have the luxury of truck drivers getting stuck, having to divert via Bedourie and then they need to manage their fatigue so they can offload the animals somewhere," Ms Wray said. "We cannot do that. The animals have to be fed certified organic hay. We cannot pick a trucking yard anywhere and offload them."
She said a rain event of just 10 millimetres could close the road at present.
In 2022, Ms Wray said that cost their business and the Queensland economy $3 million in export revenue.
As far as driver hours went, Mr Brook said because they had to slow to 40-50 kph when the road was bad, the trip took longer and drivers were running out of hours.
"If it was a sealed road they could get through in their time," he said, estimating the run to Quilpie took them 12 hours.
Arrabury Pastoral general manager Tony Schutt also appeared, sharing details of the cost of replacing tyres over the past 12 years, saying they average 22,000 kilometres out of a set of tyres on a 4WD ute, compared to an average of 40,000-60,000 km for most vehicles in other parts of the state.
He made a plea for more consistent road funding, saying that before their big events, the Windorah-Birdsville Road was immaculate.
"The week after the Birdsville Races or the Big Bash, it is totally wrecked. Then we have to wait until the next event before it is patched up," he said.
Committee chair Shane King said funding wasn't part of its remit, saying they were conducting a public works inquiry with a view to improvements that could be made, what had been done right, what they got wrong, and what could be done better.
Discussing bitumen passing stretches, Diamantina mayor Robbie Dare said they would need to be 10km long, to allow car-caravan combinations hanging back in the dust of a road train time to gather speed to catch back up to the load, then get around it, and possibly others in front of that.
Jenna Brook owns both of Birdsville's service stations which, in addition to providing fuel, also supply groceries, postal services, car repairs, and a towing service.
She said in order for businesses to survive there, they needed more than a five-month window for generating revenue.
"While we certainly understand that Mother Nature often cuts off many communities throughout Queensland, the difference is that our roads do not require extreme weather events to be closed," she said.
"It is not the one-in-50-year flooding event or the one-in-100-year storm that we are talking about here; it is the fact that 10 to 20 millimetres of rain can seriously impact on supply chains."
She documented the money lost from having the arrival of seven pallets of ice on a truck delayed so long by a road closure that most visitors had left by the time it arrived.
"Not even considering all of the fresh produce that went to waste, I do not think you need to be a rocket scientist to work out that a town of 100 will not use 1365 bags of ice before the bill is due," she said.
She and Mr Fullagher implored the committee to prioritise critical points on the road to Windorah where rain often causes the road to close, including the creeks near Windorah and the Diamantina River crossing close to Birdsville.
"You could have the road totally bitumened between here and Windorah and you could drive out there in a Toyota Corolla and you will get to the racetrack and you will not get to Birdsville," Mr Fullagher said.
"The starting point is right there at the end of this street. The biggest financial impact for us is the first 400 metres to a kilometre from the town grid."
Ms Brook said it mightn't be popular but was what would keep the road open.
Committee member Callide MP Byron Head said that may have not been done in the past because it was more expensive.
"The money has been spent on sections where they can say, 'we have sealed 10 kilometres' instead of five," he said.
A Birdsville Race Club representative, Gary Brook said the races, one of the most popular in Australia, had been the catalyst for much of the road sealing that had been done to date.
"The Birdsville Races averaged 65,000 visitor nights per year for our event in the three years in the pre-pandemic period," he said.
"To put that into perspective, the Magic Millions in 2018 was 60,000 visitor nights.
"Pretty much everyone who is travelling to Birdsville is doing so via roads, and that is why access is so important."
When it rained in September 2022, visitor numbers were cut to 26,000.
Emphasising the economic penalty of having roads closed and races cancelled, Mr Fullagher said his businesses were sitting on $300,000 worth of stock when they took place.
"Our season finishes not long after the races, so for us it is a massive gamble," he said.
He added that bad road experiences were being widely shared on social media, resulting in a snowballing of poor opinions.
"When they get here, they turn on the tap in the caravan and no water comes out, or the step has gone, or the back window on the car is smashed to a million pieces," he said.
"I reckon we would notice three to four cars a week with bent chassis.
"In terms of the tyres they go through, you only have to look at our dump to see the number of dead tyres down at the town tip.
"The problem then is that they go home and they tell their friends and they put their photos up on social media of the back window busted."
Other comments were made about the nature of the funding, that it had been ad hoc rather than something that would reduce the erratic movement of construction gangs.
David Brook also suggested that the nature of the road meant only people who could afford a four-wheel-drive and the replacement cost of its tyres, were responding to job offers.
"That is one of the reasons we cannot get people to come out there, because it costs money," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.