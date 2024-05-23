Survey reveals dissatisfaction with energy project implementation

New data has shown an overwhelming amount of regional landholders believe governments had not acted in good faith in rolling out renewable energy projects.
A survey conducted by Property Rights Australia and the National Rational Energy Network reported dissatisfaction among rural and regional Australians towards the current implementation of renewable energy projects.
Ninety-three per cent of respondents believed that departments had failed to conduct open and transparent consultations.
Chair of Property Rights Australia Jim Willmott said the survey, which generated 775 responses from diverse rural communities, had highlighted a distrust of both the government and energy companies.
"This survey is a powerful call to action. The results underscore the urgent need for a more transparent, inclusive, and considerate approach to transitioning to a clean energy future," he said.
"The clear distrust in both government and renewable energy companies reveals a significant gap in communication and engagement with rural Australians."
Seventy-six per cent of respondents reported feeling pressured by energy companies to allow access to their private properties, with 3pc believing that these companies had acted with integrity.
Eighty per cent of respondents said that renewable energy projects were driving up electricity prices and the developments were exacerbating cost of living pressures.
"My concern is not that the government is not listening...they know the damage they are doing to the environment, communities and families but disregard them," a survey respondent said.
Mr Willmott said it would be critical to address community concerns, which were outlined in the survey, to ensure a successful energy transition.
"Policies must balance environmental goals with the socio-economic and well-being of all affected populations, ensuring that the transition to a cleaner energy future does not come at the expense of rural livelihoods and environments," he said.
It comes as South Burnett councillors unanimously supported a moratorium to halt renewable energy projects in the shire unless special requirements are met.
Queensland Country Life contacted Cherbourg, Fraser Coast and Gympie and Bundaberg Regional Councils for comment but they did not respond by the time of publication.
