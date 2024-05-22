South Burnett puts the brakes on renewable projects

South Burnett councillors have unanimously supported a moratorium to halt renewable energy projects in the shire unless special requirements are met.
The moratorium impacts all large-scale wind, solar, battery energy storage systems, pumped hydro and related transmission projects.
South Burnett Mayor Kathy Duff said renewable projects were already impacting communities and causing a lot of concern.
"There needs to be proper planning and guidelines put in place to ensure that they are in places that have minimal impact on our region's environment and natural beauty, to protect our communities and particularly our agricultural industries that provide our food and fiber," she said.
"The same motion has been sent around to the Wide Bay Regional Organisation of Councils WBBROC to discuss with their Councillors with a view to establishing a collective position to take forward when talking to Government at both State and Federal levels."
The moratorium is to be imposed until the following conditions are met, including guaranteed finance to cover decommissioning and full project removal, disposal and rehabilitation costs at end of life, protection of threatened and endangered species, and limits on large scale renewable projects on prime agricultural land, which must comply with the same regulations as agriculture and mining.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.