Queensland Country Life
Home/News

South Burnett puts the brakes on renewable projects

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
May 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The South Burrnett council shared their position on the management future renewable energy projects. Picture: File
The South Burrnett council shared their position on the management future renewable energy projects. Picture: File

South Burnett councillors have unanimously supported a moratorium to halt renewable energy projects in the shire unless special requirements are met.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.