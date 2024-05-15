Queensland Country Life
Paradise Dam federal funding remains, but state LNP stay silent

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated May 15 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
Paradise Dam is located on the Burnett River about 20 km north-west of Biggenden and 80 km south-west of Bundaberg. Picture supplied by Sunwater
Paradise Dam is located on the Burnett River about 20 km north-west of Biggenden and 80 km south-west of Bundaberg. Picture supplied by Sunwater

The federal government has committed $50 million to the restoration of Paradise Dam in the 2024-25 federal budget, driving speculation from the opposition and local growers that the dam's full restoration is still years away from completion.

