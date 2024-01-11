Queensland Country Life
Troubled dam to be rebuilt after repair hopes sink

By Fraser Barton
January 11 2024 - 12:28pm
Bundaberg was hit hard by ex-tropical cyclone Oswald in 2013, with Paradise Dam badly damaged. (Str/AAP PHOTOS)
A troubled $1.2 billion Queensland dam will be rebuilt after experts discovered its wall could not be repaired.

