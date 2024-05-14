Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Drought repeal news a mixed bag out west

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 15 2024 - 10:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A section of the Diamantina flood country from the air. Picture: Karen Brook
A section of the Diamantina flood country from the air. Picture: Karen Brook

There's been a mixed reaction in Queensland's far south west to the news that they're no longer officially in drought.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.