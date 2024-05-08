EXCLUSIVE: Queensland officially declared drought free

Queensland is now officially free of drought after the last two local government areas had their drought status revoked.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner accepted the recommendations of local drought committees and DAF to lift the drought declaration status of Bulloo and Diamantina council areas.
Representing almost 10 per cent of the land area of Queensland, those two shires were the last still considered impacted by the drought that started in early 2013.
The changed status came after improved seasonal conditions developed during late 2023 and 2024.
Mr Furner, who broke the news during Beef 2024 in Rockhampton as Queensland Country Life went to press, said it was a landmark moment.
"We know many farmers did it tough during the long years of drought, so the improvement in seasonal conditions that has led to these declarations being lifted has been important," he said.
"Previous programs such as freight subsidies under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme will not be available in future droughts.
"But we all know that droughts will happen again and that is why the Queensland government now provides funding to help our primary producers prepare for the next drought.
"Thanks to our government's ground-breaking reforms, primary producers no longer need to be in a drought-declared area to access assistance."
Mr Furner said drought assistance in Queensland had been broadened and was open to eligible primary producers across all agricultural sectors with a focus on preparedness and resilience.
"If a producer believes they are still experiencing difficult conditions in an area that is no longer drought-declared, they can apply for an Individually Droughted Property declaration," he said.
"I also acknowledge there are a handful of IDPs in areas which experienced a significant dry spring in 2023."
The drought declaration map can be viewed at longpaddock.qld.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.