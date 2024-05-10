Queensland Country Life
More fire ants found close to Qld border near original infestation

Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
Updated May 10 2024 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
The new red imported fire ant nest in Murwillumbah was detected, reported, identified and destroyed on May 9,2024, by Tweed Regional Council staff alongside NSW Government and National Fire Ant Eradication Program teams. Picture: Supplied
A new nest of red imported fire ants was detected at the original infestation site very close to the Queensland border on Thursday.

