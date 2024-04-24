Oakey fire ants could have been there for 'years'

At least 78 nests of red fire ants have been confirmed at the Swartz Barracks at Oakey, near Toowoomba.
An Invasive Species Council spokesperson said the density of nests meant it was highly likely they had been at the site for two to five years already.
"Given queen bees could travel up to 5km in good winds, all of the Darling Downs should be on alert," the spokesperson said.
"The council was calling for an audit of all defence land in south east Queensland."
The latest detection in Oakey could spell disaster for towns further west.
Western Downs Regional Council told Queensland Country Life staff would be taking measures to prepare for an outbreak, given the proximity of the recent detection.
The spokesperson said they would watch the Oakey situation closely and work closely with Biosecurity Queensland.
"We have not had fire ants here before but the closeness of this case does necessitate some education on fire ants," the spokesperson said.
"A review of the region's Biosecurity Plan is currently underway and we will be incorporating a fire ants awareness component into that."
Hay growers on the Darling Downs are already taking action, following news of the fire ant detection in Oakey last Tuesday.
Fire ants were previously only found as far west as Toowoomba, after a nest was confirmed in June last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.