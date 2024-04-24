Queensland Country Life
Oakey fire ants could have been there for 'years'

By Kelly Mason
April 24 2024 - 1:00pm
The recent fire ant detection in Oakey may have been there for years. Picture: digitally created
At least 78 nests of red fire ants have been confirmed at the Swartz Barracks at Oakey, near Toowoomba.

Journalist

Journalist

