Callum relishes Beef 2024 judging opportunity

FOR most 12-year-old boys, the attraction of a large agricultural show would be harvesting merchandise such as caps, pens and plastic cattle handling sticks.
Not so for Callum McUtchen, Jandowae.
The centre ring is where Callum feels most at home.
As the youngest associate judge at Beef 2024, he relished the opportunity to don the tie and jacket and cast his eyes across the Blonde d'Aquitaines on Tuesday.
Callum's family owns Jambili Belgian Blues and South Devons.
That has helped spur on Callum's love for the beef industry, particularly the stud stock side of things.
He led his first South Devon-cross steer at just three years old.
A string of successes within the young judging, led steers and paraders competitions caught the eye of Beef organisers.
"I've been doing young judges and young paraders and then I got asked," he said.
In 2023 he was named the champion parader at Farmfest. He has also paraded steers at the Ekka.
He said being able to analyse cattle in top condition was a real buzz.
"Just seeing what everyone else has to offer with their cattle and what their cattle look like," he said.
During the Blonde d'Aquitaine judging, Callum was given the opportunity to provide feedback on some classes.
His comments were brief but thought-out and clear.
Callum was partnered with highly experienced judge and Hereford producer Scott Hann, Bellata, NSW, who heaped praise on Callum's performance and insight.
The two were often seen taking time to discuss features of a particular animal on display.
The Our Lady of the Southern Cross College student said Mr Hann provided plenty of advice throughout the event.
"He was very helpful. He was very honest with what he says," Callum said.
"He said to think ahead of what cattle you've got to judge, and also what you've got to look at now."
After the conclusion of the competition, several cattle breeders thanked and congratulated Callum on his judging efforts.
The next show on Callum's radar will be the Chinchilla Show on May 24 and 25.
Callum isn't alone in his cattle judging keenness with several of his mates also into the junior competitions.
Further down the line, Callum said he'd like to make a career of breeding and showing cattle.
For now though, Callum's jacket and tie are never too far away, ready to assess the best cattle put in front of him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.