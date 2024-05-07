Fertility shines in grand champion female Blonde d'Aquitaine

A picture of pure fertility from Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines at Maclagan has been given the nod for grand champion female at Beef 2024.
Stud owners Wayne and Belinda Hess brought a top line show team, also taking out the grand champion bull with the 17-month-old Waite A Wyle Trademark.
The bull is by Meridan Hansard out of Strathbally Majella.
But one of the stand-out stories from the Blonde d'Aquitaine ring was the grand champion female, Waite A Wyle Trish, by Reynard S Victor out of Belini Rumba.
The 26-month-old cow was shown with a five-week-old calf at foot.
"She has cycled 21 days after calving so fertility is right up there," Mr Hess said.
He said he noticed her as a calf early on, particularly her "style".
"The way she walked and held her head, and had plenty of length," Mr Hess said.
"We will keep on breeding from her; keep on breeding champions."
He described the double win as very satisfying.
It is the Hess family's third attendance to Beef having scored grand champions in 2018 and champions in 2021.
This year they ended up with four champions on top of the two broad ribbon wins.
Chinchilla-based stud Melander Blonde d'Aquitaines also picked up numerous ribbons including junior champion female for Melander Tigerlilly and reserve champion junior female with Melander Tahoola.
Hereford breeder Scott Hann, Bellata, NSW did the judging duties, ably assisted by 12-year-old associate judge Callum McUtchen, Jandowae.
Results
Breed: Blonde d'Aquitaine
Judge: Scott Hann, Bellata, NSW
No. of exhibits: 15
Calf champion male: Waite A Wyle Universal exhibited by Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines, Maclagan
Reserve calf champion male: Waite A Wyle Ultimate exhibited by Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines, Maclagan
Junior champion male: Waite A Wyle Trademark, exhibited by Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines, Maclagan
Reserve junior champion male: Melander Ultimate, exhibited by Melander Blonde d'Aquitaines, Chinchilla
Senior champion male: Renard Solomon, exhibited by Melander Blonde d'Aquitaines, Chinchilla
Calf champion female: Waite A Wyle United, exhibited by Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines, Maclagan
Junior champion female: Melander Tigerlilly, exhibited by Melander Blonde d'Aquitaines, Chinchilla
Reserve junior champion female: Melander Tahoola exhibited by Melander Blonde d'Aquitaines, Chinchilla
Senior champion female: Waite A Wyle Trish, exhibited by Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines, Maclagan
Reserve senior champion female: Meridan Taylor, exhibited by Melander Blonde d'Aquitaines, Chinchilla
Grand champion male: Waite A Wyle Trademark, exhibited by Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines, Maclagan
Grand champion female: Waite A Wyle Trish, exhibited by Waite A Wyle Blonde d'Aquitaines, Maclagan
