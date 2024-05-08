Droughtmaster female record broken at Beef 2024

The record for a Droughtmaster female has been broken at Beef Australia tonight (May 8).
Glenlands D Fancy Free was offered for sale by Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D, Theodore at the Beef Genetics in Focus Sale on Wednesday night.
She sold for $80,000 to Ken Mutton, Fieldhouse Droughtmasters, WA.
The 17-month-old was a daughter of Glenlands D Alabama and Glenlands D 2969.
The previous record was set in 2023 when Glenlands D English Rose was knocked down for $70,000 to the Carrington family of Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, ahead of Munda Reds, WA during the Glenlands Future Proof Female Sale at Bouldercombe.
Earlier tonight the junior champion Droughtmaster female at Beef 2024 sold for $57,500.
Glenlands J Favourite was offered for sale by Jason and Carissa Childs, Glenlands J, Dingo, and sold to Dan Sommer, Sommer stud, Imbil for $57,500 ahead of underbidder Adam Geddes, Oasis, Dingo.
The 19-month-old homozygous poll heifer was the first release of former Beef champion site Glenlands Bateman and out of Glenlands J 15817
She was flagged as a "donor level female" by Glenlands.
Later in the catalogue, Jigsaw Faith sold for $44,000 to Cliff and Sasha Myles, Needmor, Gogango.
She was a 20-month-old daughter of the $80,000 Oasis A Boomshakalaka and leading donor female Hamadra Jasmine and offered by Cody Hansen and Kellie Pickersgill, Geneva, Theodore.
A six-month-old in-utero calf from Rondel Whiskey and Glenlands D Bells 'n' Whistles sold for $40,000 to Rowan and Coralyn Smith, Smithy's Droughtmasters, Warwick.
The mating was responsible for last year's record price $320,000 Glenlands D Everest and $70,000 Glenlands D English Rose and was offered by Glenlands D Droughtmasters.
The genetic combination had a combined earning of $2.1million in 2023.
