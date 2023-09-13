The record price for a Droughtmaster female has been broken near Rockhampton tonight (September 13).
Glenlands D English Rose was knocked down for $70,000 to the Carrington family of Rondel Droughtmasters, Winton, ahead of Munda Reds, WA during the Glenlands Future Proof Female Sale at Bouldercombe.
The previous female record was held by the Childs family when Glenlands Kineesha was knocked down for $42,500 back in 2007 to Vitwood Droughtmaster stud, Hervey Bay.
English Rose was the product of an IVF joining between the $160,000 Rondel Whiskey and Glenlands D Bells 'N' Whistles, which the stud considers one of its best cows.
She was 21 months at the time of sale and knocked down by auctioneer Wayne York.
The sale saw 28 females all cleared to average $16,035.
Vendor representative Jason Childs thanked those in attendance and the buyers for showing confidence in their cattle.
Full report to come.
