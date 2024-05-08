See who was at the Beef Charolais and Charbray judging

The Charolais and Charbray ring was the place to be on Wednesday morning with 110 head of Charolais and 35 Charbrays nominated for Beef 2024.
The Charolais kicked off ring two under judge Peter Collins at 9am, while Charbray were to be judged by David Bondfield from 9.30am.
Mr Collins is the principal of Merridale Angus while Mr Bondfield is co-founder and former CEO of Palgrove Pastoral Co.
Breeders from across the country were expected to hit the show ring for the Beef 2024 competition.
Tonight, Wednesday, Charolais breeders will gather at the Rockhampton racecourse for the Charolais National Sale and celebration dinner.
There are 10 elite lots catalogued to go under the hammer.
Interestingly, the Charolais breed is the most successful of all cattle breeds when it comes to the Beef interbreed championships, winning a male or female title at eight of the past 12 Beefs.
