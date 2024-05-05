Beef Australia 2024: Don't miss a single piece of the action!

Beef Australia has kicked off in Rockhampton for 2024, and reporters from Queensland Country Life are there in droves to make sure there's nothing we don't miss.
Sunday was a busy day one at Beef, with plenty of socialising to be done!
The Off the Lead stud cattle exhibitors meet and greet was no exception, check out our photos!
A Downlands student took out the first big top gong of Beef, with her success at the commercial young judges.
Meanwhile, a NSW teenager made the trip up to Rockhampton in hopes networking would help her find her dream job.
Also making news on Sunday:
