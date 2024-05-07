Queensland Country Life
The champion Brangus exhibits which found favour in renowned judge PJ Budler's eyes

By Ben Harden
Updated May 7 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 3:33pm
Grand champion bull, Bullakeana Who's Handsome, led by Bella Hanson, and exhibited by Brad and Vicki Hanson of Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore, with judge PJ Budler, Global Livestock Solutions, and Nutrien Ag Solutions' Colby Ede. Picture: Ben Harden
A junior Brangus bull exhibited by Theodore's Hanson Cattle Company has taken out grand champion Brangus bull of Beef 2024.

