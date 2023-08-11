Queensland Country Life
Ekka 2023: Brangus competition winners

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:00pm
Brangus Grand Champion Bull and Junior Champion Bull Ramsey Creek Magic M85 with its owners Jack and Jennifer Wright of Ramsey Creek Brangus Stud and handler Blake Killey. The ribbon was presented by Ian Galloway. Picture by Judith Maizey
It was a magic win for Jack and Jennifer Wright of Ramsey Creek Brangus when their bull, Ramsey Creek Magic M85, took out grand champion bull at the Ekka.

