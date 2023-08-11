It was a magic win for Jack and Jennifer Wright of Ramsey Creek Brangus when their bull, Ramsey Creek Magic M85, took out grand champion bull at the Ekka.
The win was an emotional one for Jack Wright, who gave all credit for the win to his son, Sean, adding the animal "is a bit of magic".
Jack Wright said the win was great for the family as they had not competed at the Ekka for about six years.
"It's great for us to finally get a few ribbons in the big ring so, yes, I'm very proud," he said.
Jack said his family had been away from the Ekka as his son had been away working away for that time and had only recently returned home.
"Sean is the brains behind the stud, he's always been the brains behind the stud and I've just been managing it since he's been away working for seven years," he said.
Jack said Ramsey Creek Magic was a home grown bull with his mother winning her class at Beef Australia.
He said he took some ribbons in the local area last year so they kept him and were very proud of him.
Ramsey Creek Magic is 19-months-old, 674 kg, 114 sq cm eye muscle area, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 13 and 10 mm, respectively. His dam is Ramsey Creek Karma K50 and his sire is a Ramsey Creek K68.
"We are probably going to retain him for the moment and take him to Beef Australia next year - haven't decided yet," Jack said.
Brangus Results:
Judge: Matthew McCamley, Lancefield Brahmans, Dululu.
No of exhibits: 39
Grand Champion Bull: Ramsey Creek Magic M85 exhibited by Ramsey Creek Brangus, Banana, Qld
Reserve Senior Champion Bull: Pheasant Creek Sultan, Nicole and Brad Saunders, Wowan, Qld
Senior Champion Bull: Bullakeana Volte, Hanson Cattle Co,Theodore, Qld
Grand Champion Cow or Heifer: Bullakeana Unaware, Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore, Qld
Reserve Senior Champion Cow or Heifer: Ramsey Creek Layla, Ramsey Creek Brangus, Banana, Qld
Senior Champion Cow or Heifer: Bullakeana Unaware, Hanson Cattle Co, Theodore, Qld
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.