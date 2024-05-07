Meldon Park bull stamps his authority in Beef '24 Simmental ring

A bull described by the judge as a powerhouse has repeated its success of the 2023 Ekka, taking out the Simmental grand championship in Rockhampton on Tuesday.
Meldon Park Stamp Duty, weighing in at 1110kg and the oldest bull in the ring, received judge Andrew Olive's nod, putting the Skene family in the running for their second Beef Australia interbreed bull championship, first won in 2018.
The bull was sired by KBV Prosecutor from a Meldon Park dam.
Also repeating an Ekka 2023 success, the KBV stud claimed the Simmental Beef '24 female grand championship with KBV Romy.
She had earlier won the senior female championship.
According to stud principal Marty Rowlands, the homebred cow sired by Sylvandale Grampian was kept in and prepared to show at Beef.
Her first calf, KBV United, who came from the youngest class in the section, won the junior champion earlier in the morning.
"We feel ecstatic. We brought a very small team but we brought a very uniform team and we're extremely proud of them," Mr Rowlands said.
