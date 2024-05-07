Queensland Country Life
Meldon Park bull stamps his authority in Beef '24 Simmental ring

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 7 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 1:31pm
Judge Andrew Olive, Samantha and Liz Skene, Meldon Park Stamp duty held by Bec Skene, and Nutrien studstock representative Mark Scown. Picture: Sally Gall
A bull described by the judge as a powerhouse has repeated its success of the 2023 Ekka, taking out the Simmental grand championship in Rockhampton on Tuesday.

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

