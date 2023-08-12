Power and masculinity were fully on show in the Simmental ring at the Royal Queensland Show on Saturday morning, where two bulls with only five months between them contested the tricolour championship ribbon.
Judge Darren Childs admitted the decision, between junior champion KBV Terminator, shown by KBV Simmental Stud, and senior champion Meldon Park Stamp Duty, exhibited by Rod and Liz Skene, had been his hardest decision of the day.
Saying that both had a lot to offer the breed, showing great length and masculinity, he gave the nod to the older bull, saying he had a little more freedom of movement.
The 23-month-old bull was carrying 940 kilograms and had an average daily weight gain of 1.36kg a day, as well as P8 and rib fat measurements of 14 and 8 millimetres respectively, and an eye muscle of 135 square centimetres.
Sired by homozygous polled KBV Prosecutor, owner Liz Skene said he was very easy doing and mobile, and would be remaining in their herd as their next sire.
Earlier in the morning, Martin Rowlands and Stephen Lean of KBV Simmentals clinched the female grand championship with KBV Romy and her strapping bull calf bred from inaugural Sire Shootout winner KBV Penfold.
The senior champion cow was up against junior champion female GK True Masterpiece, shown by Brooke Iseppi.
Darren Childs said he couldn't be happier with the two females standing in front of him, saying the young heifer in calf had all the attributes he loved.
"The older female has already done it though," he said. "It came down to a grand champion now, and a grand champion cow of the future."
KBV Romy was the reserve junior champion at the Simmental breed's 50th year celebrations at last year's Ekka, and this was her first showing as a cow/calf combination.
She was sired by Sylvandale Grampian and her dam is Sylvandale Henneli.
Breed: Simmental
Judge: Darren Childs
No. of exhibits: 37
Junior champion bull: KBV Terminator, KBV Simmental Stud
Reserve junior champion bull: Ellendale Red Hot Sherrif, Ellendale Red Simmentals
Junior champion female: GK True Masterpiece, Brooke Iseppi
Reserve junior champion female: KBV Tully, KBV Simmental Stud
Senior champion bull: Meldon Park Stamp Duty, RC & EM Skene
Reserve senior champion bull: KBV Sensation, KBV Simmentals
Senior champion female: KBV Romy, KBV Simmental Stud
Reserve senior champion female: GK Royal Keepsake, Brooke Iseppi
Grand champion bull: Meldon Park Stamp Duty
Grand champion female: KBV Romy
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
