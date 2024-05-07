All the photos from the Beef '24 Commercial Cattle Championship awards dinner

The crowning of the winners of Beef 2024's Commercial Cattle Championship awards took place in Rockhampton on Monday night, MCed by Geoff Maynard.
Cattle producers from across Queensland and NSW as well as industry representatives attended the formal dinner at The Long Paddock marquee, with the event recognising the pinnacle of excellence in the commercial cattle realm.
The excellence was acknowledged by Nutrien Ag Solutions' general manager Kelly Freeman, who said the night was about celebrating the resilience and ingenuity of Australia's cattle industry.
"Last year highlighted what's great about the cattle industry - with everything thrown at it, it focused on delivery," he said. "You are the envy of beef markets around the world."
Among the major winners of the evening were the Quinn family of Essex Grazing, the Mylrea family of Needmor Cattle Company, and the Conaghan family of Barmount Feedlot.
At the conclusion of the commercial cattle awards, a charity auction raised $26,300 for Dolly's Dream, RACQ Capricorn Rescue and the Leukaemia Foundation.
