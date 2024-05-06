Queensland Country Life
HGP-free grassfed cattle claim success in Beef '24 commercial comp

Ben Harden
Sally Gall
By Ben Harden, and Sally Gall
Updated May 6 2024 - 10:30pm, first published 10:27pm
Matt, Bev and Peter Quinn, Essex Cattle Co, Middlemount, accepting the ribbon for most successful exhibitor from Nutrien general manager, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Kelly Freeman. Picture: Ben Harden
Being the most successful exhibitor of Beef 2024's commercial cattle championship with HGP-free grassfed cattle was the greatest excitement for the Quinn family at Middlemount on Monday night.

