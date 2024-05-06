Needmor takes grand champion in commercial championship

The coveted 2024 Beef Australia commercial cattle championship has been run and won, with Queensland's best producers contributing 1728 head in the pinnacle of performance benchmarking.
Top honours went to Cliff and Sasha Mylrea of Needmor Cattle Company, Gogango, for their pen of steers, crowned grand champions.
The Mylrea's entry of 10 milk tooth Droughtmaster steers averaged 704kg after 127 days on feed.
Excitement around the win was palpable down champion row at CQLX Gracemere, with congratulations flowing towards the Mylrea family- well earned after 25 years in the running.
Sasha Mylrea said while the family had won in other sections within the Beef Week commercial cattle competition in previous years, they had never had a pen take grand champion.
"It feels great, finally," she said.
"It's a really hard gig and you've got to have a bit of luck on your side because there's a lot of good cattle here and really, the judge could do things a different way and you couldn't argue with him, but we'll take it."
The Mylrea family operate both stud and commercial Droughtmaster enterprises, selling about 40 sires at auction every year.
Cliff Mylrea said they maintained a strong commercial focus across their entire operation.
"We particularly enjoy being involved in the commercial cattle competition at Beef Week- it's the biggest stage you can display your cattle on and people can see what we produce on the commercial side and hopefully that translates into stud purchases," he said.
"It's just great to stand your cattle up against the best of the best and see how they go."
With a similar train of thought, Mac and Gayle Shann of Lamont Droughtmasters, Mt Coolon, claimed the broad ribbon for champion pen of lot fed heifers.
Their 10 milk tooth Charmaster females weighed in at 578kg following 121 days on feed, with judges commenting on their standout uniformity.
Mac Shann said the rising two-year-old heifers were out of Droughtmaster cows by Moongool and 4 Ways Charolais bulls.
"These are predominantly the first run of our heifers. We sacrifice them all once every three years for Beef Week and we're more than happy to be in the winners' circle," he said.
"We find the Droughtmaster Charolais cross to be a beautiful, soft animal and when we started getting beautiful terminal heifers like these year after year we decided to keep one paddock of these as breeders.
"Our country is pretty marginal and the Droughtmaster cow dominates any other breed in that tougher country, being able to produce a calf year on year.
"Being able to maintain the Droughtmaster as our stable cow line and cross with a Euro bull like this gives us ease of management and access to any market."
Champion pen of crop/ pasture fed steers was won by Beef 2021 champions Essex Grazing Company, Middlemount with Charbray cross Shorthorn entries.
Champion pen of crop/pasture fed heifers went to Burleigh Estates Pty Ltd with Santa cross Angus cattle.
The sale of all commercial cattle entries will wrap up later today (Monday) with results to follow.
