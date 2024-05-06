Beef 2024's commercial cattle sale draws strong bidding | Photos

The stands were nearly full at the CQLX saleyards at Gracemere for the Beef 2024 commercial cattle sale held this morning at Gracemere saleyards.
Beef producers from across Australia and international visitors watched the sale kick off strongly with the grand champion pen of 10 steers from Cliff and Sasha Mylrea, Needmor Cattle Company, Gogango, making 424c/kg.
The Droughtmaster crosses, which weighed 704kg and had been fed for 127 days at Barmouth feedlot, sold to Kilcoy Pastoral Company, after strong bidding.
Next through the ring were the champion lot fed heifers from Mac & Gayle Shann, Cantaur Park, Clermont,
These 578kg Droughtmaster-Charolais crosses made 406c/kg to Nolan Meats.
The sale was conducted by GDL, TopX, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
