Firies urged to fight on after legislation rammed through

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
May 3 2024 - 6:30am
Rural fire brigade management is urging volunteers not to quit in the wake of the structural changes made by the governement. Picture: Supplied
Rural fire brigade members dismayed and betrayed at the radical overhaul of Queensland's disaster and emergency management framework rammed through Parliament on Thursday, have been urged to fight on for a workable solution.

