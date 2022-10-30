After two years of sustained advocacy, the Rural Fire Brigades Association of Queensland has welcomed news of a state government frontline response reform package that will establish the Rural Fire Service as a separate entity, with its own dedicated budget.
The call for a restructure of fire services in the state and an end to the wilderness that rural volunteer firefighters found themselves in was first made in August 2020.
It followed a special meeting of the RFBAQ, at which none of the 18 regional representatives attending voted to support the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in its current structure.
RFBAQ president Ian Pike subsequently advised Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of the meeting's overwhelming support for the creation of a Department of Fire Services, saying members wanted to return decision making power to those with local knowledge and community defence skills.
Describing last week's announcement as home rule for the Rural Fire Service, RFBAQ general manager Justin Choveaux expressed thanks to Premier Palaszczuk, Treasurer Cameron Dick and Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan for the decision.
"After consistent, unwavering advocacy we have achieved 90 per cent of our model," he said.
"Where we are going is a Rural Fire Service that has a Chief Officer, a separate and empowering Rural Fire Service Act, a separate Rural Fire Service budget, a Rural Fires board, and the autonomy to choose the number of regions and districts that are needed to service the brigades.
"There are more RFSQ staff coming in, more RFSQ area offices to provide more support and training for brigades, and more money to buy trucks, sheds, toilets and floors.
"This is the great leap forward that other states made years ago and we are starting to journey now."
According to Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan, it was the impacts of climate change, identified in a review of frontline responses undertaken by KPMG, that meant a dedicated fire-fighting entity and renewed focus on fire-fighting capabilities was required.
The new Fire Services department established as part of a sweeping frontline response reform package will incorporate existing Fire and Rescue Service personnel and resources.
In addition, the Rural Fire Service will be hosted within the new department, as a separate entity with its own dedicated budget.
Mr Ryan said the reform package included a significant boost in funding and personnel, including an additional 143 firefighter positions for Fire and Rescue operations.
The Rural Fire Service entity will get a resources boost with more than 100 extra positions and funding for new appliances, facilities and equipment.
"The KPMG report clearly identified that the changing nature, severity and frequency of severe weather events poses significant challenges," Mr Ryan said.
"The report recommended the changes we are making to establish a dedicated fire department.
"Our emergency services staff, officers and volunteers have always gone above and beyond to protect the community and it is only right that the government and Queenslanders provide them with the personnel and resources needed to support their selfless efforts."
MORE READING:
Mr Choveaux said he would like to see a western RFSQ region based in Longreach to service the brigades in the Barcaldine, north west and Roma RFSQ Areas; an RFSQ area office along the border country to service the busy and numerous truck brigades in those areas and to support cross-border operations in NSW, and an RFSQ area office on Cape York.
"Brigades are doing more and more in their communities and no matter how big the emergency, we have never been short of members volunteering," he said.
"What we are short of is the people with a land management and rural fire background providing the training, support and equipment to help them defend their communities.
"I hope that everyone comes with us on this very big and good journey."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.