Camilleri brothers score a double at Sarina

Homebush's Camilleri Brothers cemented their reputation for breeding good lines of cattle, taking out two championship ribbons at Nutrien's third annual weaner and feeder show and sale at Sarina on Tuesday.
Judge Tony Donnelly, livestock buyer for Nolan Meats and Wide Bay Feedlot, who came up from Rockhampton for the event, selected a pen of the Camilleri's grey Brahman steers for his champion pen of steers in the 900-head yarding, and then gave the nod to their younger Charbray heifers for champion pen of heifers.
It's the second year in a row that the Camilleris have taken out a top prize for their steers at the feature sale but it's a first for their heifers.
Mark Camilleri said the grey Brahmans were a natural choice for their tropical environment and had always been low maintenance.
He estimated they were weighing 360kg at 18 months of age, and were sold for the sale top price of $1100 a head to Wide Bay No 4.
Their lead pen of steers last year made $1290 but Mr Camilleri said he was happy with Tuesday's price, given current market conditions.
The Charbray heifers, weighing an estimated 240kg at eight months and just weaned, went for $720 a head.
They'd been bred from a Moongool Charolais bull and purebred grey Brahman cows.
Nutrien Mackay yarded 550 steers and 300 heifers for the sale and spokesman Paul Cooper said they were keen to showcase feature lines that showed producers diligently improving their breeding stock.
The market eased on last fortnight's sale, predominantly driven by prices being paid for Brahman cattle, Mr Cooper said.
"Roma and other selling centres have posted similar falls and we're coming into line with that," he added.
"We've done well on the coast - we've been in a green bubble with the rain, but now everybody's busy weaning and making up for lost time."
He was pleased both with the 100 per cent clearance on the day and with the number of cattle brought in for the sale.
"The first year we had 700 head, in the second there were 850 and today we yarded 900, so we're nearly at the yard's capacity," he said.
Clarke Creek's Barmount Feedlot was the underbidder on a number of pens sold on the day, and there were grazier orders from Moranbah, Biggenden, St Lawrence and Proserpine.
One of the hotly contested sections was the award for the best pen of Brahman steers, eventually won by Rangemore Partnership at Proserpine, who sent in grey Brahman steers.
The partnership won the same category last year and spokesman Bill Davies said they'd been in Brahmans for 60 years.
Last year they received $1120 for their winning pen, compared to $710 on Tuesday, which was a disappointment to Mr Davies.
"The season's with everybody - I don't understand the reluctance of buyers," he said.
His 300kg steers were sold straight off their mothers.
The best pen of crossbred steers, exhibited by Racesea P/L at Hay Point, brought $700, while Moorvale Pastoral at Nebo showed the best pen of crossbred heifers, Brangus, selling for $810 a head.
Also going for $810 was the best pen of Brahman heifers, shown by Kevin Malone at Koumala.
According to the Nutrien market report, older No 3 steers sold for $730 to top at $1100; No 4 crossbred steers sold for $500 to top at $870; No 4 Brahman steers sold for $600 to top at $710; older No 3 heifers sold for $500 to top at $810; No 4 crossbred heifers sold for $430 to a top of $720; and No 4 Brahman heifers sold for $500 to top at $665.
Melandy Harvesting, Pinevale, sold Droughtmaster No 3 steers to top at $890 and average $800.
A&K Mackay, Mirani, sold Droughtmaster No 3 steers for $870.
Coral Sea Cattle and Cane, Homebush, sold grey Brahman No 4 steers for $680.
J&S Ball, Sarina, sold grey Brahman No 4 heifers for $665.
