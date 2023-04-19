An "exceptional yarding" and strong competition from buyers drove prices at Nutrien's second annual Sarina Feeder and Weaner Competition sale on Tuesday, where the champion pen of steers made $1200 per head.
The line of Brangus feeder steers were drawn from Nebo's MacGibbon Holdings at Lillianvale Station.
The competition was judged by Shannon Coombs of Rockhampton.
Nutrien's James Saunders, Mackay, said MacGibbon Holdings were known for breeding good articles of cattle.
"MacGibbon Holdings run a grey Brahman herd, alongside a stud as well, and they've branched out breeding high Angus type bulls in recent years," Mr Saunders said.
Nutrien agents yarded 950 cattle drawn from local areas and Prosperpine, Homebush, Nebo, and in between.
Mr Saunders said various lines met very strong demand across the board, with plainer types of cattle easing in value.
"The overall condition of the yarding was a big hit this week and there's a couple of buyers that only come to Sarina for this sale because of the numbers," he said.
"Local cattle traders and restockers have secured good runs of cattle that were great quality.
"Cattle were treated with DectomaxV, RhinoGuard and BoviShield, which was desirable to the feedlot buyers on the day."
Feeder steers topped at $1400, heavy number three steers reached $1260, while light number three steers made $780.
Feeder heifers sold to $1020, while heavy number three heifers made to a top of $1620.
The best pen of flatback steers went to MacGibbon Holdings while highly commended went to Wotonga Grazing, Nebo, for their Blonde d'Aquitaine cross number three steers, which also made $1200/hd.
The best pen of feeder steers went to SJPC at Homebush, for their number two grey Brahman steers which made $1290/hd.
The champion pen of heifers and best pen of flatback heifers went to MA McEvoy, Crediton, for their pen of Charolais cross number three heifers, which made $890/hd.
Best pen of Brahman heifers were from J and S Ball, Sarina, which made $1620/hd.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.