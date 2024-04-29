'Chopper cowboys' recognised nationally

Call them eyes in the sky, chopper cowboys, sky cowboys - helicopter mustering pilots have become as much a part of the Australian outback as stockmen and women on horseback, and now their vital role has been recognised at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame at Longreach.
Organisers have been anticipating the arrival of a refurbished Robinson R22 since its donation in 2018, and it's finally in pride of place as the 2024 tourist season gets underway.
Leading helicopter company Heliflite Australasia donated the machine to the outback heritage institution in recognition of the role the two-seater workhorse aircraft has played in changing the face of the rural and mustering landscape, trucking it across from WA to Longreach after a number of COVID-related delays.
ASHOF CEO Lloyd Mills said it had waited at the Longreach airport until a plinth could be constructed for it, and vision compiled to project onto the sandstone wall beside it.
"The video shares the value that heli-mustering has made and is still making," he said.
"It shows cattle mustering, scenic shots, the pilot's point of view - it's all been stitched together into a three or four minute loop.
"It's a very popular exhibition - we've had to put some perspex up because people wanted to climb in."
Another person who's excited by the news is Boulia-based photographer Ann Britton, who has contributed to the audio tour that people can listen to as they explore the exhibit.
Ms Britton explained on her social media account that she has been trying to share the story of the pilots she regards as unsung heroes for over 18 years, and it was her 'Choppers for Mustering' blog that caught the eye of Art Processors in Melbourne, who wanted to use some of her words for the ASHOF display.
"After talking with Becky and her co-worker Gabby, they asked if I could record my words for the new display," she said. "So a Zoom meeting with Gabby, set up my recording gear, did a few takes, and the recording editors did their magic, and the new display...was ready for the school holiday at Easter."
Mr Mills said Longreach pilot Tim Rayner had also contributed to the audio tour.
"People come out of the droving exhibition and move seamlessly across to this," he said.
"It fits under the Royal Flying Doctor Plane and show the evolution of mustering.
"There are a lot of stories about the harshness of the outback, and it is, but there's a very good story about the future of agriculture too."
Mr Mills said the 'sky cowboys' didn't have an easy gig, which was something spoken about in the story that was projected.
"It's a natural progression for a stockman, a new pathway for them," he said. "What's good is that you hear from Ann and Tim, who are people from out here, they're doing it."
Ms Britton said that when the choppers lift off for a day's mustering at her place, she sends a little prayer up with them.
"If you've never had the pleasure of watching a good mustering pilot in action, you are missing poetry in motion," she said.
"I treasure our great chopper pilots, and I do think they are unsung heroes.
"I have banged on about just how much they make our cattle work easier for animals and humans collectively, for a very long time.
"It was just such a wonderful personal pleasure to speak from the heart on a topic I am enthusiastic about."
