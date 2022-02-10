R22 finds a place at Stockman's Hall of Fame

The most common model of rotary-wing aircraft used for aerial stock mustering, the Robinson R22, will now have a place at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame at Longreach, thanks to Heliflite Australasia.

The leading helicopter company has donated a refurbished Robinson R22 to the premier outback heritage institution, in recognition of the iconic role the two-seater workhorse aircraft has played in changing the face of the rural and mustering landscape.

From its humble beginnings with its design and development from Frank Robinson's own home to its eventual certification in 1979, the R22 has become the most common model of rotary-wing aircraft used for aerial stock mustering.



Currently there are 651 R22s registered in Australia with almost 5000 R22s having been produced worldwide.

Heliflite's founder and managing director Lyndsay Edmonds said it was an honour and privilege for the company to contribute the R22 to the Stockman's Hall of Fame, and to play a role in the support of the museum and the people of the outback.



ASHOF general manager Lloyd Mills thanked Heliflite, saying that for many years the iconic aircraft has been an essential tool for the men and women working the land.



The still very much contemporary R22 will be displayed against the proud and traditional heritage of the Australian stockman industry and will attract significant interest from locals and returning tourists.



The R22 to be displayed has been refurbished by the Heliflite WA team and painted in the original scheme of Heliflite's first imported R22 from 1980.



The aircraft will be road freighted from Jandakot Airport to the Stockman's Hall of Fame early this year.

