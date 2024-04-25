Anzac Day dawn services in pictures

As the sun rose over Queensland, communities large and small in gathered to pay their respects at Anzac Day services
One service was held at Cameron Corner, residents, staff and ringers from a South Australian cattle station were joined by travellers to pay their respects at the 2024 Anzac Day Dawn Service.
Perched on the border where Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia meet, 18 people gathered by a pole in the main street where an Anzac Day flag rippled in the chilly morning breeze.
In the Maranoa, Vietnam veteran Vic Underwood spoke about his experience as a 'tunnel rat' at Roma's morning service.
He was called up for national service at 20 years of age, and his work consisted of searching out and demolishing Viet Cong tunnels, getting people out of minefields and the like.
"The Rats forged a name over there because of what they had to do," he said. "It was pretty hectic work - we formed a strong bond with each other."
Describing himself as one of the lucky ones that came home, Mr Underwood thanked the big crowd in attendance at Roma's service for coming out for the morning.
"There is so much more respect now than when we got home," he said. "I thank the people that supported us when we did get home."
It
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.