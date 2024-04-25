Queensland Country Life
Anzac Day dawn services in pictures

Alison Paterson
Sally Gall
By Alison Paterson, and Sally Gall
April 25 2024 - 6:00pm
Participants in the Australian Campdrafting Association national finals paid tribute to Australia's Light Horsemen with a 140-strong turnout for a dawn service, organised by the Darling Downs branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society. Picture: Sara Jago
Participants in the Australian Campdrafting Association national finals paid tribute to Australia's Light Horsemen with a 140-strong turnout for a dawn service, organised by the Darling Downs branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society. Picture: Sara Jago

As the sun rose over Queensland, communities large and small in gathered to pay their respects at Anzac Day services

