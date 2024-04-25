Queensland Country Life
What it's like celebrating Anzac Day in Queensland's far west

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
The Anzac Day Dawn Service held at Cameron Corner was very emotional for the small crowd, many of whom had family who had served. Picture: Tim Rumble
As the sun rose over the tiny south west community of Cameron Corner, residents and workers from a nearby cattle station were joined by travellers to pay their respects at the 2024 Anzac Day Dawn Service.

