What it's like celebrating Anzac Day in Queensland's far west

As the sun rose over the tiny south west community of Cameron Corner, residents and workers from a nearby cattle station were joined by travellers to pay their respects at the 2024 Anzac Day Dawn Service.
Perched on the border where Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia meet, 19 people from three states donned beanies and coats against the cold and gathered by a pole in the main street where an Anzac Day flag rippled in the chilly morning breeze.
The service which was led by Michelle Partridge who works at the Cameron Corner Store was the result of many hours of research and organisation alongside her partner Tim Rumble.
Ms Partridge said it was worth every moment.
"I've been to many dawn services but this is the first time I have ever organised one," she said.
Ms Partridge said she and Mr Rumble were seasonal workers who enjoyed travelling around the country and when she took on a job at the store, she discovered it came with an additional responsibility.
"I researched all the protocols on the RSL website and I chose to do a speech about the Anzac Spirit," she said.
"And we used their approved recording of the Last Post from their playlist.".
Mr Rumble who photographed the event, said the service was "very meaningful."
"The Last Post always gets you going ," Mr Rumble said.
In the small crowd were four men from who travelled 1240km via motorbike and 4WD from Wagga Wagga where three of them are instructors at the local Royal Australian Air Force base.
Two of the group who are instructors are also veterans who were thrilled to be asked to participate in the service.
Former aircraft technician Mick Schreiber attended to the raising and lowering of the flag while former RAAF avionic technician Alfie Stein laid a wreath made by Ms Partridge.
The veterans were there with their friends civil aviation workers Bob Milnthorpe and Ray Young, and they all agreed it was an honour to attend the Cameron Corner Anzac Day ceremony.
The foursome who refereed to themselves as "the RAAF-ies" said it was very important to pay their respects to those soldiers who went before and those still serving in the Australian Defence Force..
Mr Schreiber, 62, served for 12 years said the RAAF "opened up doors for me which had the biggest influence on my life."
"I have a son in the Army who is a Lt-Col in Canberra and it's really good to be here today," he said.
"It's all about showing respect."
"Mr Stein, 56, who is also an instructor started out as a fitter and turner before he joined the RAAF and became instrument fitter and then avionic technician.
"I'm in the 4WD running the support vehicle," he said.
"Anzac Day means remembering all our fallen soldiers who fought for our freedom."
RAAF instructor in sheet metal skills, Mr Milnthorpe, 55, said becoming an Australian citizen in 2007 after he moved from the UK, meant he embraced the respect his new home had for Anzac Day.
"I always respected British serviceman and now I am here my respect carries over to those serving for my new country," he said.
Retired fighter plane specialist Mr Young. 65, aid Anzac Day was a special time for him to recall his grandfather who was in the army.
"My grandfather was a commando during World War Two," he said.
"Anzac Day is all about respect for those who served."
Cameron Corner Store managers Savannah Gatton and James Molyneux who hail from the UK said Ms Partridge did a wonderful job.
"This is our first ever Anzac Day," Ms Gatton said.
"Both my grandfathers served and I had a lump in my throat.
"Michelle did a great job leading the service and It was very emotional."
Lindon Station managers Peta Mackay and Michael 'Dicky' Absalom said it was well worth the travel from their South Australian property 20km over the South Australian border.
"We brought our ringers and workers with us," Ms Mackay said.
"Mum and dad served in the army so it's important for me even though we live remotely to be attend an Anzac Day service.
"The fact people travelled so far to attend speaks for itself as to how good this local service is regarded."
Ms Mackay said the sense of community was very strong during and after the ceremony.
"Savannah, James, Michelle and Tim put on a lovely breakfast for everyone afterwards at the store, they served mince on toast and egg and bacon rolls with tea and coffee, which was lovely.
"But we had to leave straight after and get back to mustering."
