Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Producers on alert as fire ants move west

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
April 23 2024 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toowoomba Hay Farm Manager, Shaun Hann Picture: Supplied
Toowoomba Hay Farm Manager, Shaun Hann Picture: Supplied

Hay growers on the Darling Downs are taking action, following news of a fire ant detection in Oakey last Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.