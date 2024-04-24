Queensland Country Life
Sesame knowledge building in northern Australia

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated April 24 2024 - 3:51pm, first published 3:27pm
Andrew McDonald, AgriVentis Technologies, with Emerald grower Aaron Kiely, harvest their new white non-shattering sesame crop at Deneliza Downs. Picture: Ben Harden
Poor weather had an impact on the yields of new black and white non-shattering sesame varieties, which were showcased as an alternative summer crop rotation at the high-value crop field day at Emerald last Friday.

