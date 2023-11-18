Queensland Country Life
Commercial sesame crop on the horizon for Northern Australia

By Ellouise Bailey
November 18 2023 - 6:00pm
Alton Downs grower Peter Foxwell has been one of the growers in central Queensland who has opened up his fields for sesame trials. Picture: CQ University
Spices are heating up the Queensland cropping industry, with growth trials and market research underway to test which of these tasty culinary enhancers could be the next commercial crop to sweep through the state.

