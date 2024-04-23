Wild dog barrier fence integrity in danger of being compromised

The Queensland government is reducing the number of staff working on the Wild Dog Barrier Fence in the state, saying it is due to budget shortfalls.
In doing so, it acknowledges the integrity of the fence could be compromised.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner confirmed the policy to reduce staffing while responding to a Question on Notice from Warrego MP Ann Leahy, asking him to advise the number of full and part time (full time equivalents) associated with the fence for each year since 2015.
When the Labor government came to power that year there were 20 staff.
Since then the number has fluctuated between 20 and 14 before settling at 16 full-time equivalents for the past two years.
According to Mr Furner, the reduction of patrol officers is a decision that is allowing the government to continue operations on the barrier fence and at the same time continue to meet rising costs of materials, vehicles, fuel and plant and equipment expenses.
"The reduction of staff numbers has been achieved through natural attrition," he said.
At the start of 2024 the government revealed the fence had been operating with a "substantial deficit" for the past seven years, which the government has been absorbing.
In 2023-24 the budget shortfall amounts to $648,644 and the government is refusing to underwrite that any longer.
Instead, it has announced six different options to reduce the operating deficit.
The first is to halve the frequency of patrol teams, with 16 staff, to four, or eight staff, cutting the number of vehicles needed by three, resulting in monthly inspections instead of once a fortnight, and a saving of $608,483.
Another alternative giving the same savings is the regime the fence's maintenance is currently operating under, reducing the number of teams on patrol and doing only the most urgent inspection and maintenance work.
The paper outlining the options notes that damage and breaches are being left unrepaired for greater periods of time under this option.
A third alternative is to undertake only the most urgent maintenance as well as reducing the number of teams, saving another $5344.
Under these three scenarios, all nine local governments would continue contributing precepts, which they raise via ratepayer levies.
A forth option canvasses cutting patrol team numbers in half and allocating the responsibility for inspecting and maintaining selected sections of the fence to landholders, based on cluster groups or adjacent properties.
There would likely be no significant savings from material costs from this, and no oversight of the standard or frequency of repairs.
Option five looks at conducting patrols only in western division areas, where local governments at Bulloo, Murweh, Paroo, Blackall-Tambo, Maranoa and Quilpie are said to see benefit in maintaining the fence.
Eastern division shires - Balonne, Barcoo and Western Downs - would be responsible only for maintenance.
The savings here are estimated to be $1,100,303, but costs would substantially increase for councils that take on maintenance responsibilities.
Using a cost of $1171/km, the Barcoo Shire would outlay $152,230 annually, compared to $23,459 this year, while Western Downs would be up for $339,590 annually compared to $117,710 this year.
The final option suggests relinquishing the Western Downs section of the fence, reducing its length by 290km, 50km of which has been upgraded in the past seven years.
Another 20km was rebuilt in 2023 after bushfires went through the Barakula State Forest.
The three camps along the Western Downs section could be relocated to service other sections of the fence, or sold off.
The council wouldn't pay precepts but would be responsible for maintaining the fence in its region.
According to the paper. a disadvantage of this option is that other councils may want the same scenario.
In all options, the paper says reputational damage could result, along with landholder and local government dissatisfaction.
In January the agriculture department said it had committed to undertaking a further review of the wild dog barrier fence.
Questioned about progress towards an outcome, a department spokesperson said it remained committed to undertaking further review of the fence throughout the 2024-25 financial year, with details, including consultation timeframes to be announced "in the near future".
"We understand that the fence has different impacts on different local governments and we are taking those different perspectives on board as we shape future support for the fence," they said.
Warrego MP Ann Leahy said the government should not cut any more staff.
