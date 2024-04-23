Queensland Country Life
Wild dog barrier fence integrity in danger of being compromised

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 24 2024 - 10:21am, first published 6:30am
The Wild Dog Barrier Fence crosses the Landsborough Highway between Tambo and Blackall. Picture: Sally Gall
The Queensland government is reducing the number of staff working on the Wild Dog Barrier Fence in the state, saying it is due to budget shortfalls.

