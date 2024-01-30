Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Wild Dog Barrier Fence dividing opinion

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 31 2024 - 9:46am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of wild dog hotspots in the Western Downs Regional Council area, detected by monitoring devices. The map is generated by a count of dogs detected and is not a count of population. Picture: Supplied
A map of wild dog hotspots in the Western Downs Regional Council area, detected by monitoring devices. The map is generated by a count of dogs detected and is not a count of population. Picture: Supplied

Working out what the Wild Dog Barrier Fence is worth is at the crux of a dilemma facing councils in Queensland, producers and the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.