Wild Dog Barrier Fence dividing opinion

Working out what the Wild Dog Barrier Fence is worth is at the crux of a dilemma facing councils in Queensland, producers and the state government.
For some, such as the Western Downs Regional Council, which has 290km of the 2400 kilometre fence in its local government area, data from monitoring cameras has it questioning the value of its contribution, but for others, it's worth every cent.
Consultation has been prompted by news that the government will no longer meet a shortfall in funding for the 2400 kilometre fence in Queensland, which it has been doing for the past seven years.
It's understood a Synergy report highlighted a budget shortfall of $648,644 for 2023/24.
In the words of an Agriculture Department spokesperson, "the department has committed to undertaking further review of the wild dog barrier fence following the Synergy report".
"The department is proposing a full economic and functional analysis of the WDBF (be) undertaken to examine the costs and benefits of the fence and to inform future funding and management," they said.
Some of the information will be coming from Western Downs, which its mayor says has been nationally recognised as a leader in pest management as the first local government to use artificial intelligence to track pest animals and to establish permanent monitoring sites to benchmark pest animal population activity.
It's partnered with local producers to install 120 pest monitoring cameras to collect pest data from 3.2 of the 3.8 million hectares of the region, which is providing live data to classify pests, target pest activity, determine pest animal density, and to calculate the cost of pest control initiatives.
Mayor Paul McVeigh said landholder feedback that there were wild dogs on both sides of the barrier fence was supported by the live data from the permanent pest monitoring sites.
Collected over five years, the data has identified that more wild dog activity occurs on the 'clean' or 'protected' side of the fence.
"In 2023, 56 per cent of total wild dog activity captured through our region-wide monitoring program was on the 'protected' side," Cr McVeigh said. "This raises some real concerns about the fence's effectiveness and viability."
The annual precept paid by Western Downs this financial year amounts to $117,710.
One of the challenges is that it's calculated partly on the amount of livestock in the shire, which in Western Downs' case has been boosted the number of cattle in feedlots.
"They're totally protected in there so we say we shouldn't be whacked for that," Cr McVeigh said.
Other questions raised at council level were, with so much exclusion fencing in place, whether the barrier fence had become redundant, whether all councils should contribute, not just those on or inside the fence, and whether the fence could be better if it was taken back to an individual level.
"None of the six recommendations totally suit us," Cr McVeigh said. "Council is working through the survey findings and will be making a submission to the Queensland government."
AgForce Sheep Wool and Goats president Stephen Tully is on the Wild Dog Barrier Fence consultation committee and said cattle had a lower rating than sheep, and goats weren't included, and that one option was to drop the eastern shires of Western Downs and Balonne from the contributing councils.
"It's not ideal but the budget's not there so we're working through ideas," he said.
"We've got to work out what the fence is worth, to industry and to governments.
"For example, the Balonne Shire says dogs have got to get through about 20 fences before they get to the barrier fence so they don't see value in it that way.
"However, the fence protects northern shires from a biosecurity point of view - it's likely that we'll see an incursion of foot and mouth disease come in from Victoria.
"The AgForce cattle guys see it as important from that point of view."
One issue Mr Tully had with the costs involved was that the government's specifications cost around $26,000 a kilometre.
"They say theirs is superior to the exclusion fences put up, but we could reduce the cost to $13,000/km and have much more of it fixed," he said, adding that the replacement rate was currently 50km a year.
He said about 500km of pre-1980s fence remained.
"All options are on the table, such as landholders building fences and the government supplying the material," he said. "I can't see the shire dual funding role continuing as it is now though."
