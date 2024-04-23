Gallery of the Dalby Picnic Race Day: Gorgeous gals and guys at the gallops

When it came to attending the 111th Dalby Picnic Race Day, a little thing like heavy rain was not going to stop racegoers from the region and as far as the Gold Coast from donning their fabulous frocks, stylish suits and dashing hats at this beloved event.
Although 50mm of rain meant only the first four races on the nine race card went ahead, organisers said the positive attitude displayed by the guests, who donned their their most stylish attire was fantastic.
DPRC treasurer Emily Smith said more than 2000 tickets had been pre-sold for the event.
"While not every pre-sold ticket was scanned, by the end of the day we had lots of people show up at the gate," she said.
"We ended up having more than 2200 people attend which was fantastic."
Ms Smith said no amount of rain could stop people from catching up with friends and could be seen enjoying themselves.
"We were really happy with the people who attended, everyone had a good time," she said.
"People travelled from Toowoomba and the Gold Coast for the fashions on the field."
The 112th running of the Dalby Picnic Races will be held on Sat 26 April 2025.
