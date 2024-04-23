Queensland Country Life
Gallery of the Dalby Picnic Race Day: Gorgeous gals and guys at the gallops

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 23 2024 - 3:00pm
Wet weather at the Dalby Picnic Race Day could not damped the spirits of Emily Nugent and Meg Chandler. Picture::Ange Stirling Photography
When it came to attending the 111th Dalby Picnic Race Day, a little thing like heavy rain was not going to stop racegoers from the region and as far as the Gold Coast from donning their fabulous frocks, stylish suits and dashing hats at this beloved event.

Journalist

